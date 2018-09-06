Beyoncé's Year Of Vulnerability Continues With Honest Birthday Post

In a love letter to the passing year and as a celebration of her 37th birthday, Beyoncé shared photos of herself from an intimate birthday celebration alongside hubby Jay-Z. In an emotional caption that reflected on her and her family's blessings over the course of her 36th year, she also confirmed a major rumor about the couple's relationship.
In a series of snaps posted on her website and Instagram account, a smiling Bey can be seen cutting a cake with the words "Happy BDay Mrs. Carter" written on it. Proud husband Jay-Z is sitting next to her, capturing her smiling face with his phone.
In a powerful message about her year, Beyoncé also confirmed the rumor that the couple renewed their marriage vows on their tenth wedding anniversary back in April. Mom Tina Lawson also added to the speculation when she posted a photo of what appeared to be a wedding celebration that included the Carter twins, Rumi and Sir, from a concert video shown at the couple's OTR II tour in June. This past year saw the longtime couple moving on from their past tribulations, Lemonade and 4:44 are in the past as the two released their Everything Is Love joint album in June and embarked on a tour.
Beyoncé wrote:
"At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes.
At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B
As of this writing, the photo was only uploaded an hour ago and has swiftly amassed well over three million likes. It's not surprising since Beyoncé pregnancy reveal photo in 2017 broke the social media platform's "most liked" record and ended the year as the most liked Instagram photo of the year, according to NME.
The singer also appeared on a groundbreaking September issue of Vogue, opening up about her childbirth experience with the twins, her relationship with her body, and the importance of representation in the arts. The cover photo for the issue was shot by Tyler Mitchell, the first Black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover.
