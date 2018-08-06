Story from Pop Culture

The Biggest Bombshells From Beyoncé's Groundbreaking Vogue Cover

Maia Efrem
Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images.
The rumors were true! Beyoncé just made the cover of Vogue's prestigious September issue!
Written in her own words, Beyoncé is more honest and raw than we have seen her before. The singer opened up about her emergency C-section and subsequent NICU stay after her and Jay-Z's twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, were born. She thanks her husband for being a "soldier" and a support system for her during that difficult time. She also talks of her road to self-love, representation in the arts, and how the revelations in her ancestry influence her relationship with her children.
In a groundbreaking move, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, gave the singer an unprecedented amount of editorial control of the issue. Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, the first Black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover, the photos are ethereal and powerful; reminiscent of Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement in February 2017. The make-up free Lemonade singer is adorned with a flower crown, giving off a celestial glow.
