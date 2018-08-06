Written in her own words, Beyoncé is more honest and raw than we have seen her before. The singer opened up about her emergency C-section and subsequent NICU stay after her and Jay-Z's twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, were born. She thanks her husband for being a "soldier" and a support system for her during that difficult time. She also talks of her road to self-love, representation in the arts, and how the revelations in her ancestry influence her relationship with her children.
In a groundbreaking move, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, gave the singer an unprecedented amount of editorial control of the issue. Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, the first Black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover, the photos are ethereal and powerful; reminiscent of Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement in February 2017. The make-up free Lemonade singer is adorned with a flower crown, giving off a celestial glow.