Homesick’s Nostalgic Candles Are On Sale (BRB, While We Stock Up For Fall)

Homesick, the scent genius behind the internet's favorite nostalgia-themed candles, is hosting a major Labor Day sale — and, tbh, this timing couldn't be better. As we're about to spend an increased amount of quality time inside during the upcoming cooler seasons, crafting a cozy atmosphere is high on our list of shopping priorities. And what better way to do that than with a discounted candle (or five) that smells like our home state? Starting today and lasting all the way through Septemeber 7th, the brand is offering 15% off sitewide when you pop in the promo code SUNSET at checkout. Shoppers can also nab free shipping on orders over $59.
Each of Homesick's beloved candles is made from a natural soy wax blend and 100% organic cotton wicks that produce a clean burn (the brand also sells its scents in reed-diffuser form as well as in aromatherapy fragrance oils). In addition to making excellent birthday or holiday gifts (it's never too early to plan ahead, especially when there's a deal involved), a personalized candle is the perfect just-because buy for elevating your stay-at-home autumnal spaces with (hello, Pumpkin Spice). Below, peruse a small sampling of the most popular fragrances to snap up while they're available at a discount — there's everything from activity-based Road Trip notes to urbanized New York City scents (here's hoping it doesn't smell like hot garbage...) and a docket of highly-specific Fall Favorites (we're talking stuff like Grandma's Kitchen).
