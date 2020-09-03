Think Sweatsuits Are Too Hot? Meet Parachute’s New Cotton-Waffle Lounge Sets

I settled on the terracotta shade for my solid dyed set and, when it arrived, I was not disappointed in the subtle richness of the hue (apparently, the made-in-Turkey fabric is washed for a "vintage look"). The sweatshirt-style top features raglan sleeves (a retro baseball-tee-esque look), the bottoms are outfitted with two front pockets (I assumed for storing snacks), and both are finished with cotton-rib cuffs (a nice elevated touch). I was surprised by the sheer lightness of this set — even before I put it on (and proceeded to wear it for one particularly lazy Sunday morning, noon, and night). It felt like a stroopwafel in my hands (minus the caramel middle). I'd best describe the fabric as what one of those luxury cotton-tea-towels living in your trendy friend's kitchen feels like: super soft as if stonewashed by the gods, gauzy, and porous. I imagined that if I were to sweat in this material (which I didn't) said perspiration would be immediately absorbed and wicked away by its hybrid towel-like properties.