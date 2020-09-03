Think Sweatsuits Are Too Hot? Meet Parachute’s New Cotton-Waffle Lounge Sets

If you run hot like I run hot, then you may share my sentiments around the recent sweatsuit craze that's swept the quaran-scene: too hot. As much as I'd love to work the day away in one of those colorful matching sets that haunts my targeted Instagram ads, their oh-so-soft fleecy interiors that are so beloved by some are far too warm for my easily flushed and actively sweaty skin. So I've been relegated to the outskirts of this popular trend resurgence, watching in quiet envy from the sweatsuit-less sidelines as my friends seemingly wake, work, and sleep their lives away whilst wearing them. But, not today! Take me off the bench because Parachute just launched a limited-edition line of loungewear crafted from a 100% cotton-waffle weave that feels liveable-y lightweight — I would know, I spent 24 hours in it.
The goods...
The new goods that debuted today are stylish yet simple, like the rest of the offerings from the cozy lifestyle brand behind the cult-favorite Cloud Cotton Robe. Available in both men's and women's sizing with two fall-ready colorways to choose from (a dreamy slate blue and a chic-clay terracotta), the loungewear is actually sold in bundled sets — unlike most of the other sweatsuit brands that will hawk you their [sweaty] separates at $89 per piece! So, yes, while at first glance Parachute's $149 pricing may seem steep for glorified PJs, it breaks down to $74.50 a pop which is less than those who shall not be named. (Plus, I'm appreciative of a brand finally giving me the full upfront price so I can skip that whole surprise cart-total-horror moment before checking out.)
The style...
I settled on the terracotta shade for my solid dyed set and, when it arrived, I was not disappointed in the subtle richness of the hue (apparently, the made-in-Turkey fabric is washed for a "vintage look"). The sweatshirt-style top features raglan sleeves (a retro baseball-tee-esque look), the bottoms are outfitted with two front pockets (I assumed for storing snacks), and both are finished with cotton-rib cuffs (a nice elevated touch). I was surprised by the sheer lightness of this set — even before I put it on (and proceeded to wear it for one particularly lazy Sunday morning, noon, and night). It felt like a stroopwafel in my hands (minus the caramel middle). I'd best describe the fabric as what one of those luxury cotton-tea-towels living in your trendy friend's kitchen feels like: super soft as if stonewashed by the gods, gauzy, and porous. I imagined that if I were to sweat in this material (which I didn't) said perspiration would be immediately absorbed and wicked away by its hybrid towel-like properties.
My hot take...
On top of its agreeable autumn color, bundled-price transparency, and airy breathability, I found Parachute's new lounge sets to be a fabulous transitional buy with not only cross-seasonal potential but also cross-style opportunity as a more elegant take on traditional sweatsuits. I can see myself wearing the matching set through end-of-summer, fall, winter, and even spring — while also layering the separates in with other parts of my wardrobe (the top with jeans, layered over white turtlenecks, or tied over my shoulders, the bottoms with oversized button-downs, striped tees, chunky sweaters etc.). My hot take: Parachute's new cotton-waffle loungewear does not run hot.
