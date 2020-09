These Face Masks Are Trending Thanks To Lady Gaga

In the days since, it seems that consumers are taking a cue from the 11-time Grammy winner, and stepping outside of their face mask comfort zones in favor of PPE that’s a little more worthy of, well, applause. In fact, according to Lyst , following her multiple appearances at the VMAs, searches for face masks with the terms “bold” and “colorful” spiked 43%, compared to the week before the award show. Of course, it’s unlikely that digital masks and pink, patent leather face harnesses à la the “Rain On Me” singer are gearing up to become the norm. (Though if that’s your style, we applaud you.) But, if these numbers are to be believed, you can expect a much more vibrant selection of masks from now on.