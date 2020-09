BTS Open Up About The Personal Significance Of Their Historic No. 1 Hit “Dynamite”

Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook (who celebrated his 23rd birthday just the day before), gathered to answer questions from journalists around the world, including Refinery29 , about the achievement. It's one that the group had always dreamed of — a mark of true crossover success, and one of the many goals that Suga has famously manifested into existence. Via interpreter, the members shared their elation and bewilderment. “I’m still shaking,” the sunny J-Hope admitted. Rapper Suga, usually more reserved with his emotions, said that he was actually the most excited of the group. “I actually pinched myself to see if this was real. The Billboard chart was something that was really familiar to me – the songs I listened to and loved when I was little were on the chart, so I have to thank all of our fans that made all of this possible.”