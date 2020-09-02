BTS Open Up About The Personal Significance Of Their Historic No. 1 Hit “Dynamite”

Now that the band have achieved this goal, however, Suga has already set his sights on the next one. "I have to be careful with what I say…This is a lot of pressure for me,” he joked. The dynamic rapper has already gotten his wishes of a stadium tour, attending and performing at the Grammys, winning a BBMA, and more, granted. “We went to the Grammys at the beginning of the year and we did a collaboration performance [with Lil Nas X]," he said. "Now, I would like to do a single performance, just BTS on the Grammy Awards stage. It would be great to receive an award, but that’s not going to just become a reality just because we want it to. We need help from a lot of people. But just performing on the Grammy’s stage is our goal.”