Glossier's grant initiative tackles the systemic issues that plague the beauty industry at large, including those the company is addressing within its own walls . On top of experiencing racism, anti-Blackness, and other barriers to entry, Black female business founders receive a staggeringly low percentage of venture capital funding compared to their white peers — just 0.2%, according to a 2016 study . To combat this, Glossier founded a support program, which aims to both provide capital and 1:1 training to deserving entrepreneurs who are statistically at an unfair disadvantage right out of the gate.