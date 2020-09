Yes, Trump’s Kenosha Visit Is Only Going To Make Things Worse. But That’s How He Likes It.

Trump has frequently provoked ongoing anti-racism protestors by calling white nationalists and even anti-maskers "good people." In June, he denounced the Black Lives Matter movement and tweeted a video where people were clearly yelling "white power." It makes perfect sense now why Trump would want to go to Kenosha: If there’s a chance for him to fan the flames of chaos, he’ll take it, just as he has with supporting white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville and beyond, threatening to send the National Guard to major city protests like he did with Portland, and tweeting about retaliating against protesters after being hidden in the White House bunker