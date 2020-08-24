The Powerpuff Girls Are Jaded & Over It In New Live Action TV Series

The Powerpuff Girls are back and, like many millennial and Gen Z women these days, they aren’t exactly feeling like sugar, spice, and everything nice. The CW’s newest live-action show will see Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup as “disillusioned twentysomethings” angry that they lost out on a normal childhood. Now that the world could use their superpowers more than ever, will they reunite?
The new Powerpuff Girls will be written by Heather Regnier, who most recently worked on 2019’s Veronica Mars reboot, and Diablo Cody, best known for Juno, Young Adult, and Jennifer’s Body. There might be a Riverdale edge to the show, too: not only will the series head to the CW, but it will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who also produces Riverdale and its sister show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
The original Powerpuff Girls aired on the Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005. In the cartoon, the three girls were kindergarten students raised by a scientist, Professor Utonium, who created them. Because the professor had accidentally built them with a little too much Chemical X, they had powers including x-ray vision, super speed, and super strength, which they used to fight crime in the fictional city of Townsville.
Immediately after the live-action show was announced, Mojo Jojo began trending on Twitter, with fans eager but mostly terrified to see the CW's lifelike depiction of the show’s mutant chimpanzee antagonist.
live action mojo jojo gonna be lookin like this pic.twitter.com/PlbvsOqHMY— xan (@PiratezProgress) August 24, 2020
preparing for the following powerpuff girls villains to be made uncomfortably hot in live action: mojo jojo, fuzzy lumpkins, the amoeba boys, lil' arturo from the gangreen gang https://t.co/bAx0m1mHcL— allegra frank (@LegsFrank) August 24, 2020
New episodes of the cartoon began airing on the Cartoon Network in 2016, but the reboot recently wrapped up in 2019.