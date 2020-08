The Powerpuff Girls Are Jaded & Over It In New Live Action TV Series

The new Powerpuff Girls will be written by Heather Regnier, who most recently worked on 2019’s Veronica Mars reboot , and Diablo Cody, best known for Juno, Young Adult, and Jennifer’s Body. There might be a Riverdale edge to the show, too: not only will the series head to the CW, but it will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who also produces Riverdale and its sister show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.