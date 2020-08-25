Kim Kardashian West Says Her BFF Makeup Collection Is Deeply Personal

Unlike previous KKW collabs, which are typically dressed in the brand's minimal blush-toned packaging, this one is plastered with throwback photos of Kardashian and Statter; the duo calls it their 'beauty scrapbook.' "We have so many photos from special moments, from when we were babies to when we were kids around seven or eight-years-old," Kardashian West says about the packaging. "Some are from our first trips around the world, one of us at a club in LA when we were probably too young to get in." The packaging was carefully thought out to tell a story about their friendship. "Kim is so organized and has kept so many of our photos over the years," Statter says. "She was really great at picking what images to give everyone a glimpse of our life."