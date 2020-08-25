Kim Kardashian West Says Her BFF Makeup Collection Is Deeply Personal

A lot of things have changed in the very public life of Kim Kardashian since she first entered (and soon revolutionized) the reality television scene as a bright-eyed, bodycon dress-loving 26-year-old. She got married (and added West to her name), started a family, landed on the cover of Vogue, launched a million-dollar beauty line (which could soon include KKW Skin), and swapped her Herve Leger for loungewear.
But there's one constant in the star's life, and that's family — which includes her best friend of nearly four decades, Allison Statter. This month, the two launched a special makeup collaboration to commemorate their bond. "We've been best friends since we were born," Kardashian-West says to me over the phone in a joint interview with Statter. "Allison is really like my family, and we've always been there for one another." Statter, co-founder and CEO of influencer marketing and PR agency Blended Strategy Group in Los Angeles, echoes Kardashian, saying that they've become even closer as they've gotten older. "Kim and I have a really special friendship," she says. "It doesn't matter where we are in life, we always stay connected."
Kardashian and Statter's parents were best friends before they were born, so the two of them grew up together and remained close friends even into adulthood. Kardashian West says they got their first apartments in neighboring buildings, had their first children around the same time, traveled the world together, and both went on to become entrepreneurs. "Any time our family is going through something, or vice versa, we've always had each other's backs," Kardashian West says.
Sharing those milestones made teaming up for a new venture in makeup an easy ride for both women. "This is the first thing we've worked on publicly together," Statter says. "Being so close definitely helped us with this project, but we have so much respect for one another." It's why Kardashian West says she doesn't worry about mixing business with friendship. "I always go to my friends for advice, and we just value each other's opinions," she says.
Unlike previous KKW collabs, which are typically dressed in the brand's minimal blush-toned packaging, this one is plastered with throwback photos of Kardashian and Statter; the duo calls it their 'beauty scrapbook.' "We have so many photos from special moments, from when we were babies to when we were kids around seven or eight-years-old," Kardashian West says about the packaging. "Some are from our first trips around the world, one of us at a club in LA when we were probably too young to get in." The packaging was carefully thought out to tell a story about their friendship. "Kim is so organized and has kept so many of our photos over the years," Statter says. "She was really great at picking what images to give everyone a glimpse of our life."
Inside, fans will find a six-pan eyeshadow palette, clear lip gloss, nude lip crayons, and the brand's first-ever three-in-one face palettes — all designed for moms on-the-go, like them. "We're both moms, and when we aren't working, we have very similar beauty styles," Kardashian West says. The reality star, who frequently has glam sessions scheduled throughout the day for work, says that her off-duty routine consists of a light bronzer, clear gloss, and a swipe of highlighter, hence the simplicity of the new collection.
The new KKW collection marks a full-circle moment for the childhood besties, who are both approaching a new chapter in life. "As we enter our 40's, married with children now, we need each other more than ever," Statter says. "One thing I am most grateful for is that we grow older and have all of these experiences. We really are like sisters."
