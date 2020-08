Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To Prison Time For College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were each sentenced to time in prison on Friday due to their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Giannulli was sentenced to five months and Loughlin was sentenced to two months, both of which were in line with their plea deals. In addition to prison time, Giannulli was also fined $250,000 and required to complete 250 hours of community service, while Loughlin faced a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. They will also each receive two years of supervised release.