Jessica Simpson Is An Open Book About Her Skin-Care Struggles

This new world, Simpson says, is a chance to embrace the more natural, unfiltered side of herself, and become a better person, parent, and businesswoman because of it. "I'm very into embracing my natural beauty," she says confidently. "I'm embracing all of it." She also says that staying at home has allowed her more quality time with her husband and kids. "Yes, sometimes I do want to pull my hair out," she says, "but they've been teaching me so much more than I could ever imagine during this time." Simpson has also been hard at work on upcoming creative projects, which she remained quiet but clearly excited about.