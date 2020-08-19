AOC Said A Lot In Her 60-Second DNC Speech

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a bold stand for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party tonight by seconding the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
While the nomination was symbolic, she succinctly and movingly represented the entire progressive platform in the short 60 seconds she was allotted. In doing so, she warned the Democratic establishment that the progressive wing remains determined as ever to realize policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal — and is only getting started.
“In fidelity and gratitude to a mass people's movement...striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia, and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy,” she said.
Advertisement
"In fidelity and gratitude to a mass peoples' movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights – including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States."— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 19, 2020
– @AOC#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/KbFL5xl0Uw
“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of massive evictions, unemployment, and lack of healthcare . . . and out of love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America.”
Some people on Twitter were confused by the procedure of the nomination, but AOC quickly cleared it up.
If you were confused, no worries!— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020
Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.
I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.
I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn
By naming the oppressive systems we work to dismantle, AOC spoke for a rising generation of Democrats, the majority of whom chose Sanders in the primary elections. Unlike other speakers who praised Biden or attacked Trump, AOC mentioned neither politician. Instead, her focus was solely on the people and the movement.
AOC was one of few progressives to speak, so she had to cram a lot in. In fact, when Republican governor Bobby Jindal ridiculed her short speaking time on Twitter, wishing that she’d received more time to “show voters how crazy Dem ideas are,” AOC fired back.
“If I can regularly roast Trump sycophants in 280 characters or less, I can speak to progressive values in 60 secs (& maybe filibuster a few extra),” she tweeted.
While multiple Republicans received lengthier speaking opportunities, AOC was given only one minute to speak ‚ the exact same length as a TikTok.
To many progressives and young people, the 60-second speech felt like a rejection from the Democratic Party. The Young Delegates Coalition circulated a petition calling for AOC to receive a keynote speaking position, or at least equal time to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, calling on Democrats to “demonstrate respect for her and the constituencies she represents.”
Advertisement
Despite our rising political power, young voters are having a hard time seeing ourselves reflected across the DNC stage. Only a handful of the 35 convention speakers will be under the age of 50. Latinx politicians are also underrepresented, even though Latinx voters will be the largest non-white voting group. 2020 presidential candidate Julian Castro will not speak at the DNC, against many peoples’ hopes.
“AOC having only 60 seconds to speak at the DNC demonstrates how Latina, progressive, and youth voices in this country are severely undervalued and silenced,” said 17-year-old Shania Hurtado Valbuena, an activist from Houston.
Not only is this a snub to young voters, but it could be a strategic mistake for Democrats. Biden has been notably uninspiring to younger voters, whereas AOC, who champions the Green New Deal, made a rousing speech against a sexist Congressman, tweets movingly about politics to 8.3 million followers, is wildly popular among Gen-Z.
Democrats are going all-in to defeat Trump in 2020, but their refusal to invest more speaking time towards the younger, more energetically progressive wing of the party is rather short-sided. Right now, we share a common goal to defeat Trump, but a Democratic party led by old, pragmatic politicians may continue to alienate young voters. AOC’s speech, while short, provides a powerful testament to the future of the party.