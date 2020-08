Your Favorite SNL Star Is Taking Over Simon Cowell’s Spot On America’s Got Talent

Thompson will be taking over from singer and American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson , who subbed in for Cowell on the first few live shows of AGT. Cowell is currently in the hospital, as the 60-year-old reportedly broke his back on August 8. The reality TV show judge fell off an electric bike while out riding with his son, and underwent surgery. According to People , Cowell had to have a few spinal fusions and metal rod inserted into his back. People’s source said that the injuries were “bad” but “he was lucky." The judge reportedly can still walk.