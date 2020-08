August’s New Moon In Leo Will Feel Like A Breath Of Fresh Air

On a personal level, the one thing to watch out for during the new moon in Leo is burning out , Montúfar says. "With all the planets mentioned above in fire signs, it can be way too easy to try and do too much at once," she says. "There is no better way to channel fire than being creative," she notes. Whether it's in your work or in your daily life, approach each task in a new, experimental way. This might just prevent you from feeling overwhelmed this month.