OPI Just Dropped Its Fall Nail Collection — & Every Shade Is Bellissima

Following the success of OPI's 2019 fall collection — inspired by the moss greens of an idyllic Scottish countryside — the just-released 2020 assortment brings us to a new global locale: Milan, Italy.
Beyond the rich shades inspired by recognizable Italian tones, the color story woven through this destination assortment feels especially meaningful in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionally impacted Milan's Lombardy region.
"Last year, before the pandemic hit, we traveled to Milan to source inspiration for this collection," explains OPI Co-Founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "We ate fresh pasta, spent hours walking the city streets, and drank Campari while admiring the incredible street style. Of course, at the time, we had no idea the hardships Milan would soon face. But through this collection, we pay homage to the magical city that showed its loving spirit, even at the height of the coronavirus outbreak."
From a pearlescent blue inspired by balcony choirs to a burgundy sourced from Italian wine, scroll ahead for 12 new shades that will transport you to a balmy fall evening in Milan, and bring some joy to your fingertips in the process.
