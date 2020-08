Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their First Child

The birth of his daughter makes Pratt a father of two; he shares son Jack with his his ex-wife Anna Faris, who he amicably divorced in 2018 . The Guardians of the Galaxy actor began dating Schwarzenegger later that year, and a whirlwind romance led to their surprise engagement in last January. Five months later, the pair exchanged vows during a low-key ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch.