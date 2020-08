Reese Witherspoon Started A New Instagram Challenge — & It’s Very 2020

This year will forever be remembered as the year that began with blissful optimism before the world came to a literal halt. In January, we all started out bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, thrilled for a chance at a new year, a new decade, and the endless possibilities of the roaring 20s round two. And then, of course, a pandemic hit, we all shut ourselves inside, and we haven't really left since . As we grappled with our new reality, celebrities found themselves in a particular pickle — how to stay relevant, even while quarantining during a pandemic. First, a lot of them shared Instagrams with captions about these ~ unprecedented times ~, then Tom Hanks did us a solid (by getting and surviving COVID) and urged a lot of people to stay inside, then celebrities got bored and made TikToks , and now, they've gone back to what they do best — starting Instagram meme challenges.If you haven't completely forgotten 2019, the year came to an end with the ten-year challenge, which celebrities clamored to. At the beginning of 2020, we saw the LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder Challenge , which was started by Dolly Parton. And now, we have the 2020 Photo Challenge started by none other than Reese Witherspoon — and celebrities can not get enough of it. Dubbed "The Reese Witherspoon Challenge," the challenge is simple, post a picture of yourself that represents every month of the year (so far) from January to September — the results are both hilarious and deeply accurate. Ahead, some of our favorites so far.