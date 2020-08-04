This Sheer Dress Is Destined For Cult Status

Every so often, a dress comes along that people won’t stop wearing. Typically, it’s from Zara, and it’s spotted everywhere for a few weeks before disappearing as quickly as it appeared (see: Zara’s viral polka dot dress). In the case of this year’s viral dress, it isn’t a fast-fashion brand that’s responsible for its creation, nor is it leaving the scene anytime soon. Instead, the 927 dress, an ethereal long-sleeved sheer dress courtesy of Los-Angeles-based indie brand KkCo is only just getting started.
On Monday, KkCo’s founder and creative director Kara Jubin (see her advice on how to tie-dye at home here) released an all-new colorway for the popular 927 style. And unlike the neon shades of blue, pink, and orange that came before it, this new offering isn’t based on the latest color trend. Instead, the dress features sheer paneling in four skin tone shades, and is meant to "celebrate unity and showcase the beauty of diversity."
Introducing the Nine Twenty-Seven Dress in Four — now available for pre-order We made our favorite dress in four shades of skin tones to celebrate unity and showcase the beauty of diversity. Made in LA with Japanese organza. 100% of the profits will be donated to @summaeverythang Summaeverythang is a community center created by artist and fantasy architect, Lauren Halsey. The community center is based in South Central Los Angeles and is dedicated to the empowerment and transcendence of black and brown folks socio-politically and economically, intellectually and artistically. Recently they have been focusing on donating and delivering organic produce from Southern California farms to communities in South central LA.
For every purchase of the new colorway, called Four, 100% of the proceeds will go to Summaeverythang Community Center, a nonprofit founded by artist and architect Lauren Halsey, that donates and delivers locally-sourced organic produce to communities in South Central L.A. and acts as a resource. “I began [Summaeverythang] as a space to support and sustain all sorts of intelligence in the hood — from academic to intellectual,” Halsey wrote on the organization’s website. “The center is a site to develop Black and Brown empowerment: personal, political, economic, and sociocultural.”
“It’s not the sales that are important, but what the sales represent," Jubin said in a statement. "This dress is a tool to amplify the conversation around unity but also contribute back to a cause that is important to us.”
In the lookbook, the 927 dress is styled in two ways: sans underwear with a pair of cowboy boots, and layered over top of a lime green one-shoulder tank top. The second look is paired with white socks and black chunky mules.
KkCo’s latest version of the 927 dress is made locally in L.A. using Japanese organza and costs $595. Pre-order yours today on kkcostudio.com. You can also donate directly to Summaeverythang Community Center at www.summaeverythang.org.
