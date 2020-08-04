This Sheer Dress Is Destined For Cult Status

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the Nine Twenty-Seven Dress in Four — now available for pre-order We made our favorite dress in four shades of skin tones to celebrate unity and showcase the beauty of diversity. Made in LA with Japanese organza. 100% of the profits will be donated to @summaeverythang Summaeverythang is a community center created by artist and fantasy architect, Lauren Halsey. The community center is based in South Central Los Angeles and is dedicated to the empowerment and transcendence of black and brown folks socio-politically and economically, intellectually and artistically. Recently they have been focusing on donating and delivering organic produce from Southern California farms to communities in South central LA.