For many of us who’ve spent the last five months at home in quarantine, getting dressed has been... interesting: Putting on jeans just to immediately swap them out for boxer shorts, wearing shoes for no more than 10 minutes a day (maybe), and spending a majority of our time in oversized button-downs and track shorts rather than our typical summertime uniform of sundresses and Scandi-approved flip-flops. Now, though, as temperatures have gone up, we’re starting to finally warm up (ha) to the idea of getting dressed up to carefully go to the park or a socially distant outdoor dinner. But one question remains: What does one wear now that we’re going outside slightly more?
Everyone’s answer to that is likely to be different, with one person longing to wear their most formal dress again, while another wants to remain comfortable after months of quarantine dressing. Still, getting a little inspiration from those who’ve already tested out their summer style is a must. From ribbed bike shorts and sneakers to summery frocks and platform sandals, these 31 looks have a little bit of everything to solve even the toughest what-to-wear questions.
Find one that checks off all your sartorial boxes by clicking through the slideshow ahead. Whatever you chose, though, pair it with a mask.