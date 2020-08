For many of us who’ve spent the last five months at home in quarantine, getting dressed has been... interesting: Putting on jeans just to immediately swap them out for boxer shorts, wearing shoes for no more than 10 minutes a day (maybe), and spending a majority of our time in oversized button-downs and track shorts rather than our typical summertime uniform of sundresses and Scandi-approved flip-flops . Now, though, as temperatures have gone up, we’re starting to finally warm up (ha) to the idea of getting dressed up to carefully go to the park or a socially distant outdoor dinner. But one question remains: What does one wear now that we’re going outside slightly more?