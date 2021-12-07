For many of us who’ve spent the last 18 months in and out of lockdowns, getting dressed has been... interesting: Putting on jeans just to immediately swap them out for pyjama shorts, wearing shoes for no more than 10 minutes a day (maybe), and spending a majority of our time in oversized button-downs and track pants rather than our typical uniform of dresses and Scandi-approved thongs. Now, though, as temperatures have gone up, we’re starting to finally warm up (ha) to the idea of getting dressed up to go to the office or dinners with friends. But one question remains: What does one wear now that we’re going outside slightly more?
Everyone’s answer to that is likely to be different, with one person longing to wear their most formal dress again, while another wants to remain comfortable after months of quarantine dressing. Still, getting a little inspiration from those who’ve already tested out their summer style is a must. From ribbed bike shorts and sneakers to summery frocks and platform sandals, these 31 looks have a little bit of everything to solve even the toughest what-to-wear questions.
Find one that checks off all your sartorial boxes by clicking through the slideshow ahead. Whatever you chose, though, pair it with a mask.