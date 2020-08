Why Trump Is REALLY Trying To Ban TikTok

Could Trump actually still be mad over TikTok’s role in his now-famously sparsely attended June rally in Tulsa, Ok.? The commander-in-chief and his administration bragged about how many seats they would fill during the first rally of his 2020 campaign - originally planned for Juneteenth - on June 20, only to be met with a near-empty stadium on the day of the event. The mastermind culprits behind those empty seats? Teens using TikTok and K-pop stans , who got to work on the app spread the word for their peers to register for free tickets en masse for the Tusla rally, and then not show up. The Trump administration has stood their ground that they were able to confirm that TikTok teens did not play a role in the rally’s low turnout, but we know better. Trump's ban on TikTok could be, what else, his form of revenge on those who "wronged" him and made him look foolish.