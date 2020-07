These Artful Bandanas Support Black Female Entrepreneurs

Schulman’s designs — which range from drawings of prominent Black women throughout history like Angela Davis , who’s spent her life fighting against injustices toward the Black community, to an abstract illustration of “10,000 years of Black history ” — are all created with representation in mind. One All Very Goods bandana highlights Black muses who inspire trends, yet are rarely credited, while another shows symbols of slave ships being transformed into something beautiful through the use of deep blue and green colors and the addition of swallows to help the enslaved find their way back home, the description explained. “I use personal illustrations, graphic design, patterns, and symbols from Africa, Asia, and Europe to create products that are visual metaphors for my African American history and present experience,” Schulman’s website states. The colors and patterns of her designs combine to form stylish, artful accessories with a powerful message.