These Artful Bandanas Support Black Female Entrepreneurs

Even before the pandemic sent us scrambling to find face coverings, bandanas were destined for a comeback. During Milan Fashion Week, silk versions of the square-shaped accessory were seen tied around the heads (and necks) of showgoers across the Italian fashion capital. The trend was also popular in Paris, where street style regulars Tamu McPherson and (former R29er) Alyssa Coscarelli chose bandanas as their go-to accoutrements. On TikTok, videos featuring ways to tie a bandana are endless, from transforming them into a top to maneuvering them into the shape of a purse.
The latest bandana-related endeavor to catch our eye is All Very Goods, a D.C.-based brand that offers a unique line of bandanas, as well as face masks, scarves, pins, and tote bags, all of which are designed to honor and celebrate Black women and their stories. Now, following the death of Breonna Taylor and the rise of the #SayHerName campaign, which was founded in 2014 to bring about awareness of police violence toward Black women, amplifying the voices of Black creatives is more important than ever.
Advertisement
Schulman’s designs — which range from drawings of prominent Black women throughout history like Angela Davis, who’s spent her life fighting against injustices toward the Black community, to an abstract illustration of “10,000 years of Black history” — are all created with representation in mind. One All Very Goods bandana highlights Black muses who inspire trends, yet are rarely credited, while another shows symbols of slave ships being transformed into something beautiful through the use of deep blue and green colors and the addition of swallows to help the enslaved find their way back home, the description explained. “I use personal illustrations, graphic design, patterns, and symbols from Africa, Asia, and Europe to create products that are visual metaphors for my African American history and present experience,” Schulman’s website states. The colors and patterns of her designs combine to form stylish, artful accessories with a powerful message.
Every All Very Goods bandana, made from cotton, is designed in-house by D.C. native Ama Schulman. Schulman, who got her MFA in design from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, quit her day job to launch the brand from her studio in the U.S. capital. Her goal? To not only share Black stories, but also to raise money for Black female entrepreneurs by donating to nonprofits that fund their endeavors. Every month, Schulman chooses a new nonprofit to donate to, ensuring that every cause is given the support it needs. Each bandana is also shipped using minimal packing materials to reduce waste.
“My bandanas are intended to be a conversation with the wearer about identity, culture, and personal mythology,” Schulman wrote on her site. “Together they create a cohesive collection that speaks to adaptation, representation, and cultural evolution.”Shop Schulman’s bandanas, as well as her tote bags, face masks, pins, and more, by exploring her website at allverygoods.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.