These Artful Bandanas Support Black Female Entrepreneurs

Every All Very Goods bandana, made from cotton, is designed in-house by D.C. native Ama Schulman. Schulman, who got her MFA in design from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, quit her day job to launch the brand from her studio in the U.S. capital. Her goal? To not only share Black stories, but also to raise money for Black female entrepreneurs by donating to nonprofits that fund their endeavors. Every month, Schulman chooses a new nonprofit to donate to, ensuring that every cause is given the support it needs. Each bandana is also shipped using minimal packing materials to reduce waste.