It was tough enough to snag a hair appointment pre-COVID, but now with everyone desperate to see their stylists after months in quarantine , the salon books are battleground territory. That's why some of us are still taking matters into our own hands, or going bold when we see our stylists — because who knows when you'll be able to get penciled in again? One of those strategies seems to be a reality for Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, who debuted a transformation that has him looking unrecognizable.