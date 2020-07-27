Porowski took to Instagram on Sunday to show off his new look: a close-shaved buzzcut that differs dramatically from his signature pompadour. "Number of times I almost put food through my mask: 3," he captioned the photo, which shows him dining outdoors. While Porowski didn't address the new look to confirm whether it's a DIY at-home makeover or courtesy of a stylist, it's certainly a change for the Netflix show's resident food and wine expert.