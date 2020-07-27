Birkenstock Just Launched A New Style — & No, It’s Not A Clog

Four months after releasing a fashion-forward line of sandals in collaboration with NY-based label Proenza Schouler, German footwear brand Birkenstock is back with another new launch. On Monday, the brand most known for its Boston clogs and Arizona sandals introduced the Birkenstock Bend sneaker, its latest foray into the sneaker market.
The Bend sneaker comes in two styles, high and low-top, and a number of colorways, including black, silver, and a shade of mustard yellow that we can’t wait to wear once summer (and its accompanying high temperatures) turns to fall. In addition to a new outer look, the Bend sneakers also include a polyurethane and cork midsole that aids in shock absorption, as well as a flexible leather lining that forms to your foot shape for maximum comfort.
Advertisement
Birkenstocks are continuing to be a summer mainstay. In addition to its recent Proenza Schouler collab, which saw a new wave of interest from consumers, the brand has also partnered with Rick Owens, Opening Ceremony, and Valentino in the past few years. Kanye West sported a pair on the cover GQ just this May, while models Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner have taken to wearing them in between Fashion Week shows. Combined with the fact that the comfort and functionality of Birkenstocks make them an ideal fit for quarantine, and you can see why these sandals have (yet again) become one of summer’s most popular shoes. Now, with the new Bend sneaker, the brand can take you into the fall season, too.
Shop both the high- and low-top versions of Birkenstock’s new Bend sneakers starting today on Birkenstock.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.