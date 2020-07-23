Blake Lively’s Pregnancy Joke Did Not Go Over Well With Ryan Reynolds

Seasons change, but some things stay the same — like star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds constantly trolling each other.
The actor duo are back at it again on social media, but this time, Reynolds seemed to be so shaken by his wife's joke that he decided to basically give up all together.
The Deadpool actor posted a video on Instagram commemorating the 10th anniversary of
One Direction Buried, as well as its addition to the Hulu streaming catalog. The film, which he posted a clip of, is about an Iraq-based American truck driver, who finds himself buried alive in a wooden coffin. Never one to miss the opportunity to make a joke, however, Reynolds the logo of his company, Aviation Gin, to a flask and the walls of the coffin in the "revamped" clip.
"Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called 'Buried' and it's now on @Hulu," Reynolds wrote. "10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don't recall the aggressive product placement."
Lively replied to the post, writing, ""I think this just got me pregnant." Reynolds however, is apparently not on board for baby number three, and posted an out of office message in response.
"I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever," Reynolds replied. "If you need immediate assistance during by absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."
Lively and Reynolds have had a long, colorful history of lovingly dragging each other throughout their eight years of marriage. Reynolds once posted a series of funny outtakes of Lively for her birthday; oOn Reynolds' birthday, Lively cropped her husband out of a photo with her and Ryan Gosling; Lively mocked both her husband's hyping of an award he won for Aviation Gin and his Christmas cookies. Trolling each other seems to be their love language, and the internet is better for it — though here's hoping Reynolds returns to the office soon.