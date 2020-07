The track, written by David Baerwald, David Kitay, Brian MacLeod, and Kristen Vigard, was intended to sound like it came out of the mouths of teenage girls. Baerwald turned to the teen magazine Sassy for help, lifting lines from the letters to the editor to make it feel more authentic. Sobule's voice did the rest. "Even though I was much older than a teenager at the time, I think [my voice] had a kind of young adult novel energy to it," says Sobule, who was 34 then. However, Sobule never considered the song to be from Cher's POV, she sang it as if she was a girl on the outside looking in, wishing she could be part of the popular crowd. "I loved the girls in Clueless, but I would have been the weird goth girl or something," she jokes.