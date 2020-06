Half Of The Clueless Cast Were Actual Teens When The Movie Was Made

So you're probably going, "Is this movie a Noxzema commercial or what?" Okay, if you were born after Clueless came out , you might be going, "What is a Noxzema commercial?" But despite the fact that the skincare brand's iconic advertising campaigns featuring fresh-faced teens aren't really a cultural touchstone anymore, the 1995 teen comedy has remained as relevant as ever, featuring rock-solid female friendships and plenty of '90s style inspo (those miniskirts! The knee socks! The baggy pants, greasy hair, and baseball caps! Okay, maybe not those). Don't forget the iconic slang that is still just as clever today.