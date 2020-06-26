Half Of The Clueless Cast Were Actual Teens When The Movie Was Made

So you're probably going, "Is this movie a Noxzema commercial or what?" Okay, if you were born after Clueless came out, you might be going, "What is a Noxzema commercial?" But despite the fact that the skincare brand's iconic advertising campaigns featuring fresh-faced teens aren't really a cultural touchstone anymore, the 1995 teen comedy has remained as relevant as ever, featuring rock-solid female friendships and plenty of '90s style inspo (those miniskirts! The knee socks! The baggy pants, greasy hair, and baseball caps! Okay, maybe not those). Don't forget the iconic slang that is still just as clever today.
The story of Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz and her wealthy classmates hit theaters 25 years ago on July 19, 1995, and featured a cast of up-and-coming young actors who, in the grand tradition of high school-set projects in the history of Hollywood, were not all high-school-aged. (We know, you're shocked.)
In the movie, a pseudo-adaptation of Emma from director Amy Heckerling, Cher and her pals were 15 and 16 years old (plus her college student stepbrother Josh), but in real life the actors' ages ranged from 17 to 28 at the time of the film's release. Twenty five years later, most of the Clueless cast is still working in Hollywood (find out what they've been up to here).
But how old were each of the actors during filming? Cue up some "Kids in America" (or "Rollin' With My Homies" or "Supermodel" or "All the Young Dudes" or any number of the soundtrack's hits) before you click through to find out the stars' real-life ages.