A number of Estée Laundry's followers, in particular those in recovery or working in drug treatment facilities, shared their upset at the campaign. One wrote: "I’ve been in treatment four times and this seems like a huge slap in the face to people like me. I really don’t like this. It’s distasteful." Another said: "I’m an addictions counsellor and work in recovery in a city that is dying because of its drugs problems. This normalising of drug use, or suggesting that it makes you cool or it’s necessary, is deplorable." A further drug counsellor pointed out how it's particularly dangerous for brands with a young audience to use their influence in this way: "If you’re a 14-15 yo young kid you might think 'Wow, drugs are cool. They are not a bad thing because my favourite brand uses it.'" Another beauty fan I spoke to said this drug-led marketing puts her off purchasing. "It’s not cool or clever. This packaging cheapens the whole product for me. It’s not what I want from a luxury beauty brand."