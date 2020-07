I Quit Retinol For The New “Natural” Alternatives — & My Skin Is Glowing

Epidermal growth factor (EGF) is a natural protein found in human skin, which sounds very sci-fi, but it can also be derived from certain plants. So how does it work? EGF signals the skin cells to regenerate, boosting collagen and elastin production and therefore helping plump out fine lines and wrinkles. I tried BioEffect EGF Serum . This water-like serum contains EGF derived from barley. In trials it claimed to boost participants' skin density by up to 30%, which is perhaps justification for the eye-watering price tag. The serum took a while to sink in, so I used it as part of a nighttime routine. It felt deeply hydrating and left my skin feeling bouncier. I've yet to see if it has the wrinkle-diminishing results I'm after, but my skin is definitely plumper.