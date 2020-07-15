If there's ever a time during which you deserve to treat yourself, it's summer 2020. With travel bans, social distancing orders, and a generally distorted sense of time all hanging over our heads, this season just won't be the same. So why not use some of the money you would've spent on vacation to invest in upgrading your beauty arsenal? It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in self-care with hair masks, get a press-on manicure amid salon closures, or try out new makeup looks for those FaceTime dates.
We're here for that treat-yourself energy, and more than happy to divulge the products we're personally loving right now. From a trendy hair accessory to lip gloss galore, these are the beauty buys helping us cope with the fact that we're not basking in the warm weather like we used to. Find our summer favorites, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.