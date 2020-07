If there's ever a time during which you deserve to treat yourself, it's summer 2020. With travel bans , social distancing orders, and a generally distorted sense of time all hanging over our heads, this season just won't be the same. So why not use some of the money you would've spent on vacation to invest in upgrading your beauty arsenal? It's the perfect opportunity to indulge in self-care with hair masks, get a press-on manicure amid salon closures , or try out new makeup looks for those FaceTime dates.