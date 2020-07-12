Tarte Just Dropped A Major Flash Sale — & Foundations Are 50% Off

It's safe to say that summer won't be the same this year. But it's all about celebrating the small, everyday wins — from mastering a pasta recipe to bingeing episodes of Insecure. Today's sliver of joy comes in the form of a massive flash sale from one of our favorite beauty brands: Tarte.
The company just announced a surprise flash sale of up to 50% off its best-selling foundations. That means that you can snag a major discount on summer favorites like the SEA Water Foundation and the Maracuja Tinted Hydrator. If you're looking to stock up, you'll want to add to cart quickly as the markdowns only last until tomorrow, July 13, while supplies last.
Advertisement
For those wondering if there's a catch: yes, sort of. If you want the full 50% off, you'll need to sign up for the brand's loyalty program, which is free on its website but does require you to submit your full name and email for point-based rewards and birthday gifts. If you're looking for a one-and-done shopping experience, non-members will still get 40% off. Either way, both program members and non-members have to enter the code 'FLASH' at checkout to save.
Whether you're looking for a foundation that'll last under your face mask or a tinted moisturizer for your next Zoom meeting, this is the perfect opportunity to update your base collection this season. To give you a headstart, we've rounded up some of our discounted favorites below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.