Can Kanye West Actually Run For President Under The “Birthday” Party?

“I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in a bunker ,” West said of Trump when asked about his decision to run. Even with his lost faith in Trump, many are wondering if it's even possible for West to run for president this late in the game, and under this "party." Technically it is possible, though the details around it are questionable. He cannot run as a Democrat or Republican because both parties have put forth candidates, with Joe Biden as the presumed Democratic nominee and Donald Trump running for a second term.