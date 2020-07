Bridal Masks & Taffeta Bows Reign Supreme At Giambattista Valli

According to the show notes, this season’s collection is an ode to the city where it was conceived, or as Valli calls it, “La Ville Lumière.” The red gowns are meant to mimic the lipstick left around the rim of empty café cups, while black is an ode to iconic LBDs. Pink represents the city’s many rose gardens, and white symbolizes French architecture, specifically the decorative white molding present in most Parisian apartments. Like us, Valli’s been inside for most of 2020, appreciating the indoor spaces that surround him and dreaming of the beautiful city he recalls from simpler times. “In the horror of what we’re passing through, there was beauty blooming at the same time,” the designer told Vogue , a lesson that he brought to life for fall ‘20.