Penn Badgley & Chace Crawford Gossiping About Gossip Girl Is Meta Goodness

In You, Badgley's Joe Goldberg is a lot like Dan , but with a far darker side. He's just as bookish and also little bit of a snob, but Joe's ultimate aim is true love — at least, that's what he's telling himself every time he falls in love with a new woman. As the Deep in Amazon original series The Boys , Crawford shows off a similar sinister side, using his outward charm to flex his power over the mortals around him. The good boys of the Upper East Side are long gone, folks.