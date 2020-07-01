Betty is repeatedly chastised by the judge for bringing up the fact that Dan had an affair and kept it secret and tried to convince her that he wasn't being unfaithful. California is a no fault divorce state — meaning it doesn't matter whose fault the split actually is, it has no bearing on the division of property. It doesn't matter that Dan knew exactly what he was doing when he left the house at the beginning of his affair, or that he continually manipulated Betty throughout. It doesn't matter that he hurtfully says their divorce began the day they were married, or denies that Betty ever contributed anything monetarily to their marriage.