Dirty John: Betty Episode 3 Recap: Seeing Red Flags

The first episode of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story introduced the contentious divorce that eventually leads to a double murder. And in the second episode, the early days of the ill-fated couple's relationship demonstrated how the behavior of doctor-turned-lawyer Dan Broderick (Christian Slater) would ultimately impact the psyche of wife Betty (Amanda Peet).
Episode 3, "Marriage Encounter," uses the couple's divorcing friends to illustrate just how their own marriage would eventually break down, exposing the cracks in their own relationship. It also very clearly hints at how Dan will react as the couple finds themselves involved in what would become San Diego's most infamous divorce ever.
First, the foreshadowing: The episode opens with Young Dan (Chris Mason) arguing in a Harvard Law class that he agrees with a Supreme Court decision that it's okay for police to lie in certain instances where it would serve the greater good. From everything publicly available about the Brodericks' divorce (thanks to the well-documented case), Dan will use his knowledge of the law to manipulate the enforcement of court orders and the way authorities will handle the case.
In a different flashback, Young Dan declines an offer to join his classmates' study group with the excuse that he preferred to study on his own. But, of course, he didn't actually do it on his own — Betty helped quiz him and even wrote up his briefs.
This is all to say that it's very clear, when Dan and his lawyer buddies advise their pal about splitting from his wife, that the advice will soon apply to how Dan will treat Betty. And as Betty and the rest of the wives comfort their friend Yvonne after her husband cheats on her, Betty will soon find herself in the same position. She won't handle it the same way, especially because, like Yvonne, Betty will also hope that she and her husband will eventually reconcile.
The red flags in the Brodericks' relationship become even clearer when, after running into one of his work associates out at dinner, Dan chastises Betty for talking about their past just barely getting by on food stamps in Boston. He doesn't want people to know about his personal life, but she wants people to know how far they've come and how hard he's worked to get there.
When Yvonne's ex blindsides her with the news that he's marrying his mistress, Betty stands strong with her friend and refuses to attend the wedding (even when the other ladies decided to go). Dan, of course, is upset that Betty won't attend.
Still, he agrees to go to a church marriage counseling retreat with her because she confesses that she's scared about the fate of their relationship. He shoots back by admitting he doesn't believe in Catholicism anymore (and thinks people who practice religion are idiots, essentially) but he'll go to the retreat anyway.
At the retreat, Betty tells him about her biggest fears: She loves her kids but feels trapped by them, she thinks she's "incompetent" at keeping house, she's a bad listener when it comes to her husband, and she's afraid because he doesn't show love for her anymore and he's her whole universe.
Dan seemingly opens up to Betty by admitting he'd spent his life pursuing status symbols, working at his career, and putting his personal life on the back burner. He wants to be a loving, responsible husband, and he hopes he will be someday. It's exactly what Betty wants to hear, especially when he acknowledges that she'd sacrificed for his career too.
They walk out hand in hand, but the bliss doesn't last long: Dan harangues Betty about the credit card bill when she seems to start enjoying the fruits of his labor. In case you weren't clear about the way their new circumstances have had an impact on their relationship, the song "Money Changes Everything" by Cyndi Lauper plays while this is happening. Also, in case you somehow missed the feathered hair and bright eyeshadow, it's still the '80s.
Something even bigger changes, though, when Betty interrupts Dan's conversation with a colleague at dinner: "She's just so beautiful," Betty overhears him saying. At home later, Dan tries to play it cool when Betty confronts him, saying the woman he was referring to is just the lobby receptionist. But Betty can tell something is up, and her suspicions are raised even further when she discovers that the receptionist is a stunning young woman named Linda.
The last straw comes when Dan announces that he's hired Linda as his new office assistant despite no education, training, or experience. His response? Betty's being "crazy." (Tip for all men: Don't EVER call a woman crazy.) But Betty knows he's full of it, and tells him to get rid of Linda by the end of the month or he can pack up and leave.
Spoiler alert: He doesn't, and when Betty calls him out on it, his tone gets threatening. She's made a mistake — it is not Betty's decision. He pays for everything in her life. "I pay for this house that you live in, so if anyone's going to be getting out, it's you."
Much like episode 2, the third episode shows that while the couple had moments and even stretches of happiness, there was evidence from the beginning that things weren't as picturesque as they seemed. And as Dan worked his way up the corporate ladder, he got all the trappings of success — including the cliche affair with his secretary, which will clearly be explored in the next few episodes.
