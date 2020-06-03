She leaves her two younger sons with her visiting parents, hops in her car, and drives directly to Dan's new house. He's not home, but her two teenage daughters are. When Dan gets home from running an errand, he reminds her that she's in violation of a court order by being there, so she leaves. But she's so furious that she drives to the house the court had just approved to sell, finds a canister of gasoline, and starts to pour it — before she's reminded of some of the memories the family shared. Instead of burning it down, she hops back in the car (with "LODEMUP" license plate — a real detail), and rams it right into Dan's front door. He wrestles her out of the car and holds her down until the cops come, and he tells them to have her committed for observation rather than arrest her.