It's clear Betty's still obsessed with her kids, sneaking over to help one son with his homework and picking up the other when he gets sick at school. So when she's granted custody of them for Easter weekend, and Dan changes his mind, she seems to lose it even more. She binges the kids' Easter candy as her older son calls to beg her to stop acting that way (in what truly feels like the least believable speech ever — in what world could a little boy pick up on the nuances of his parents' behavior and then tell his mother exactly what to do so she can get back custody of him?). Betty blows him off (in what world would the loving mother shown in previous scenes snap at her child and ignore what he's saying?) and seems to be paranoid that the call is being recorded. (She's right, as Dan logs another tape of complaints to submit to the court.)