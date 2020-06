Rob Kardashian Made A Truly Surprising Appearance At Khloé’s Family-Only Party

Relatively speaking, Rob Kardashian has been lying low the past several years. His life hasn’t been without drama — he is a Kardashian, after all — but for the most part, he’s been focusing on his mental health and entrepreneurial pursuits over social media and public appearances. This weekend, he not only made a rare appearance at sister Khloé’s intimate birthday celebration, but he took the time to pose for several pictures with Kourtney, Kendall, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family — and, as fans are pointing out, he looks happier than ever.