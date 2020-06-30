Relatively speaking, Rob Kardashian has been lying low the past several years. His life hasn’t been without drama — he is a Kardashian, after all — but for the most part, he’s been focusing on his mental health and entrepreneurial pursuits over social media and public appearances. This weekend, he not only made a rare appearance at sister Khloé’s intimate birthday celebration, but he took the time to pose for several pictures with Kourtney, Kendall, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family — and, as fans are pointing out, he looks happier than ever.
Khloé wrote on Twitter that she decided to ring in her birthday this year with a small, “family-only” bash, hopefully due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Her party may have been smaller than her past celebrations, but it was no less extravagant. Photos from Khloé’s Instagram Story show an elaborate display of balloons, an abundance of pink cakes, and even an inflatable slide decorated with her face. (Somehow, that last amenity is probably less surprising than Rob’s appearance.)
Matriarch Kris Jenner shared a snapshot of Rob goofing off with his sisters in front of a dessert display, and her followers were quick to comment on Rob’s huge smile.
Rob’s Instagram is usually full of great deals on his custom-designed socks and the occasional photo of his daughter, Dream, but he shared a total of four pictures in honour of Khloé’s day, including a cute throwback and even a shot with Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson.
Khloé isn’t the first Kardashian to celebrated a low-key, quarantine birthday. Kourtney turned 41 in April, and although she didn’t exactly have a birthday party, Rob found a meaningful way to celebrate her special day, too: he brought her a collection of their dad’s old records. These days, even if Rob’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameos are few and far between, he’s definitely showing up when it counts.
