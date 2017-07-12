When it comes to matters of the heart, forgiving and forgetting can be the most arduous process. However, nothing complicates a failed romance more than when there’s a child involved.
This week, Blac Chyna was granted a restraining order against former-fiancé Rob Kardashian. The order of protection comes after Chyna alleged that Kardashian punched her during an incident this past April. However, the drama seemed to peak last week after Kardashian posted revenge porn of Chyna on Instagram.
Chyna addressed the looming question today after a courtroom appearance. “I would first and foremost like to thank the judge for granting me this restraining order to protect me, and I’m going to get back to co-parenting Dream,” she said about the ex-couple's 8-month-old daughter, according to People.
Walter Mosley — Chyna’s co-attorney with Lisa Bloom — also confirmed to People that Chyna and Rob are determined to do what’s best for Dream. “We’re going to work with lawyers on figuring out a co-parenting situation. Rob’s been a fantastic father and Chyna doesn’t need financial support in that way. They want to figure it out together,” he said. “As big as this fight was both of their hearts are in the same place when it comes to protecting and raising Dream.”
Mosley also explained that despite the couple employing a full-time 24-7 nanny, that Rob is rarely alone with Dream and that “he really is a great dad. He’s just obsessed with his ex — that’s where the problem lies."
