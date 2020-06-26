Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girl In The Hood” Just Saved Summer

Fresh off of the success of her Billboard chart-topping “Savage” remix with Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with yet another music icon to save what’s left of summer.
After days of teasing that more music was on the way, the Houston rapper finally dropped a lyric video for a brand new song late last night. The track is titled “Girls in the Hood,” and as usual, it’s all about Thee Stallion talking her shit.
“I’m a hot girl, I do hot shit,” Megan declares on the catchy hook. “Spend his income on an outfit.”
“Girls in the Hood” is Megan’s first followup to her Suga EP that dropped earlier this spring. While many were tempted to call the nine-song project an album, the rapper was quick to explain that it was simply an EP.
"That’s big pressure. That’s like a husband,” she told Marie Claire in April. "Projects are like, 'We’re dating, we’re getting to know each other, we're getting comfortable.'"
The standout feature of Megan’s new single is the fact that it samples the legendary Eazy-E song “Boyz-n-the-Hood.” Originally penned by Ice Cube and produced by Dr. Dre, the N.W.A. rapper made his solo debut with the song in 1988. Eazy-E’s first album, Eazy-Duz-It, rapidly shot to the top of the charts and went double platinum, but it would be the musician’s only full-length solo album in his lifetime — almost a year after the gangsta rapper died in 1995, his second album Str8 off tha Streetz of Muthaphukkin Compton was released to the public.
Since Eazy-E’s death, many artists in the rap genre have sampled his music; Megan’s “Girls in the Hood” joins songs like “Thug” (Slim Thug) and “Under Pressure” (Logic) that have pulled direct inspiration from the rapper’s discography. While there’s debate about who should be able to sample Eazy-E — his children are reportedly fighting for their own opportunities to pay homage to their late father — Megan does the legend justice with her take of his sound. Thee Stallion injects the rap classic with her usual power-femme energy, taking it from a song about a regular day in the neighborhood to a song about running said neighborhood — and possibly taking your man. Summer ain't dead, ladies!
Stream "Girls in the Hood" across all music platforms today.
