Three Men Have Been Indicted On Murder Charges For Killing Ahmaud Arbery — Finally

Three white men have been indicted by a Georgia grand jury in the death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 64; his son Travis McMichael, 34; and their neighbor William Bryan have been indicted by a grand jury on nine counts each. If convicted, they each face life in prison without parole. Arbery’s death received national attention after video of his February 23 killing went viral. The 25-year-old had been out jogging when men chased him down in a truck and shot him.