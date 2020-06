Everything You Need To Know About TikTok’s Defunct “Save Barron Trump” Campaign

Barron Trump is just a kid. The youngest child of President Donald Trump has been shielded from the public since long before his father became president, and the press has understandably steered clear of probing too deeply into the teenager's life. As a result, we don’t know much about Barron, except that he is a really tall 14-year-old . But, a lack of concrete details hasn't prevented TikTok teens from speculating about their peer . Some of the most popular made-up narratives? He watches anime. He plays Roblox. He likes K-Pop. His dad doesn’t allow him to play sports. All of these theories might come in handy, as some TikTokers prepare to lead a rescue mission to save Barron Trump from the White House. (No, really.)