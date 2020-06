Why Do Boogaloo Bois Wear Hawaiian Shirts To Protests? Racism.

In the past week or so, there's been a resurgence of "boogaloos" on our radars. The Boogaloo bois movement is a group of mostly white, heavily armed men who claim they have a “libertarian” bent , and have shown up to protests against police violence in recent weeks armed to the teeth and looking to start a race war. Over the last month, at least seven men associated with the boogaloo movement have been arrested for possession of weapons and plotting violent attacks. Three were arrested in Las Vegas after plotting to terrorize protesters and attack other targets, including a power substation. One man was just charged in the shooting of a federal officer in Oakland during a George Floyd protest. But one thing you might have noticed about these men: many of them show up to protests wearing Hawaiian shirts