Tag Yourself In Trump’s New Poll: Are You A “Radical Socialist” Or Just “Low-Energy”?

It’s easy enough to dismiss this poll as a distraction, however, the Trump campaign has long trafficked in that kind of “change-the-conversation” campaign technique, from peddling “Obamagate” and numerous other conspiracy theories to retweeting racist propaganda to actually tear-gassing peaceful protestors before using the Bible as a grotesque prop . But, none of this seems to be working as a campaign strategy so far. In 2020, Trump’s campaign is far more off-message than it was in 2016, when he at least addressed issues such as the economy and immigration (albeit in terrifying ways). While it’s important to be cautious about polls (hi, 2016), the Trump campaign doesn’t have much to smile about right now, with Low Energy Democrat Joe Biden ahead in every battleground state and polling higher than Hillary Clinton ever did . So they’re doing what they do best: shitpost.