With "Corner Of The Sky," written by Stephen Schwartz, Payton reaches out for acceptance and something he can call his own. He wants a that little piece that he can claim as his own and feel proud of it. In his case, he wants that state senate seat to show what he can do. Not just to his constituents, but to himself, who has always been more focused on the campaigning than the governing part of politics. He wants to show others that it is not too late to fight for better government — a message we could also use right now — and that he is in for the long and arduous battle ahead.