Those words, "I won't run away," echo what he says in final moments of the previous episode when he decides not to give back the ballot box Infinity stole. He chooses to screw ethics and follow his own moral compass, which is faulty at best and completely shattered at worst. He's rationalized his decisions so that whatever is good for him is good for everyone because his political intentions are good. His political motto is that he won't run away from a fight with Dede or anyone else because he is fighting for what is good, but it appears that is his motto for life, too. He won't give up on the things he wholeheartedly believes in.