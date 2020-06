A lot has changed for Sean and Catherine since they were on the show. They got married in 2014 in a live televised wedding. Then, in 2016, they had their first son , Samuel. In 2018, they had a second son , Isaiah. And in December 2019, they welcomed their daughter , Mia. Catherine and Sean raise their family in Dallas near his hometown; Catherine moved from Seattle after they fell in love. The both post a lot about their family on Instagram, often showing how hectic things really are with three young kids or posting sarcastic jokes, like this one about how after three tries they finally got a kid they like.